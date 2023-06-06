‘Street criminal’ involved in over 100 robberies in Karachi arrested

KARACHI: An alleged street criminal involved in over 100 robberies was arrested in a joint operation conducted by Rangers and police in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Rangers and police conducted a joint operation in Jamshed Town – Kashmir Road and arrested a suspected street criminal Zohan Ali alias Sanwal.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the suspect confessed to his involvement in more than 100 robbery and dacoity incidents in which he snatched over 120 mobile phones and Rs300,000 cash.

The raiding team also recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession. The spokesperson added that the accused has a criminal record and faced jail multiple times.

Earlier in May, three street criminals allegedly involved in more than 70 robberies were arrested in a joint raid of Rangers and police in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

The Rangers spokesperson said in a statement that a joint raid was conducted by the paramilitary troops and police force in Orangi Town. Three suspects involved in dacoities and street crimes were arrested.

The arrested suspects were identified as Hidayatur Rehman aka Kotay, Suleman alias PK and Shadab.