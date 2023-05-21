Street criminals involved in over 70 robberies in Karachi arrested

KARACHI: Three street criminals allegedly involved in more than 70 robberies were arrested in a joint raid of Rangers and police in Karachi’s Orangi Town on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The Rangers spokesperson said in a statement that a joint raid was conducted by the paramilitary troops and police force in Orangi Town. Three suspects involved in dacoities and street crimes were arrested.

The arrested suspects were identified as Hidayatur Rehman aka Kotay, Suleman alias PK and Shadab.

The accused had carried out a dacoity at a hair saloon in the Nazimabad area on May 16 and fled from the scene after snatching cash and mobile phones from citizens. CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media.

The spokesperson said that the accused were involved in more than 70 robberies in Orangi Town, Nazimabad and SITE areas in which they snatched 130 mobile phones and Rs500,000 cash from Karachi citizens. The spokesperson added that raids are being conducted to arrest the accomplices of the arrested street criminals.