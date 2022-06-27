Notorious criminal among two shot dead in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: A notorious criminal and his accomplice were shot dead in a joint operation conducted by police and Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the federal police and intelligence bureau conducted a joint operation in the Naseerabad area of Rawalpindi on a tip-off.

Upon seeing the raiding team, the accused – identified as Bilal Basit – opened indiscriminate firing on the cops and tried to flee. The police also retaliated and shot dead Bilal Basit and his accomplice.

A police spokesperson said that the slain criminal was involved in the killing of a Peshawar intelligence officer, SHO Shahpur Shakeel Khan, Additional Secretary Nauman Afzal Afridi, and other street crimes.

