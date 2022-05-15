Street criminal killed in alleged Karachi police encounter

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have shot dead a street criminal in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 6, ARY News reported.

As per SSP Gul Rahim Sheerazi, the police party met an encounter with the two street criminals who were fleeing after street snatching mobile and cash from the citizens.

During the exchange of fire, a terrorist was shot dead, while his accomplice was arrested by the police. The terrorists are residents of the Bajaur tribal district, the SSP said and added weapons from the custody.

Further investigation was underway. Street crimes in Karachi have recorded a rise in the recent past and the police are taking action against the outlaws.

Read more: Karachi: CM Murad orders targeted operation against street criminals

Last month, in a step towards controlling street crimes in the city, the Sindh government decided to launch a decisive and result-oriented targeted operation against street criminals in Karachi.

The decision was taken in a special meeting on the law and order situation in Karachi with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

CM Murad has directed Police and Rangers to launch a targeted operation in all districts of the metropolis.

Comments