Karachi street criminal has children studying in US

KARACHI: The law enforcement authorities in Karachi claimed to have arrested a culprit from Lahore, allegedly involved in several robberies in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the investigation, the dacoit named Shehryar Ghori revealed shocking details after confessing his criminal activities in Karachi.

Responding to a question regarding his family, the accused disclosed about his separation from his wife while, his son is currently studying in the USA and his daughter is enrolled in a medical college in Lahore.

The culprit was revealed to have stolen the police uniform to evade police checkpoints and bought a gun from Peshawar.

The dacoit confessed to conducting more than 30 robberies in different food chains and medical stores in Karachi.

READ: WATCH: Robber in police-like uniform loots bakery in Karachi

“After carrying out three or four robberies in Karachi, I used to travel Lahore to evade police detection,” the robber confessed.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) revealed that the accused dacoit was arrested for murdering an ASI back in 2008 and served life imprisonment.

The captured dacoit, Shahryar, disclosed that when he ran out of money, he returned to Karachi to rob citizens before fleeing back to Lahore. In Karachi, he would perpetrate individual robberies daily.