Now 70,000 people can perform Umrah in one day, Hajj ministry says

RIYADH: The Hajj and Umrah Ministry of Saudi Arabia has raised the number of daily Umrah pilgrims to 70,000, ARY News reported quoting Saudi sources on Wednesday.

The pilgrims can sign up for Umrah and get their permit after 15 days of the last umrah, said the ministry.

Separately for the Roza-e-Rasool (SAWW) visit, the pilgrims are needed have spent a month after their previous visit to get the permit for another one.

The Eatmarna App for pilgrims, that signs up pilgrims for their Umrah appointments, will not roll out more than one permit at a time and the permits are needed to enter the mosque, the ministry said.

First pilgrims to reach Saudi Arab as Umrah resumes today

Little less than a month ago, the first carriage of foreign pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia as the Umrah began internationally for this year with Nigerians being the earliest to land in the region deemed most holy for Muslims.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry of the Kingdom confirmed the pilgrims from Nigeria landed at 9.00 pm on August 13, at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz Airport. They became the first pilgrims of the year.

It will be the housing companies to receive Umrah pilgrims from the airport and hotels and supervise their entry to the Grand Mosque. “They are ready,” a member of the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah Hani Ali Al-Amiri said.