Now you can react to WhatsApp messages without replying

In the new WhatsApp release, the 2.21.24.8 update, the Android users on the beta channel have learned that the company is currently working on message reactions and their notifications in its Android version.

WhatsApp has reportedly been trying out the message reaction feature for quite a few months, as evident from its name, and it lets users react to messages in the same way one reacts to the posts and comments on the Facebook and Instagram apps.

Earlier the Meta-owned messaging app had no plans of notifying users of message reactions, however, the developers later began rethibking it for the beta version of its iOS app. Now it’s also trying to hammer out the same feature for the Android users.

The sources have said, reportedly, that the message reaction notifications feature is “planned to be released in a future update,” so chances are you won’t see it in WhatsApp’s settings menu even if you are on the latest beta version.

It may be pertinent that it’s still unclear when the messenger app will release the message reactions feature to all the users as yet.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!