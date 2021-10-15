WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encryption for cloud backups on Android, iOS

WhatsApp is adding end-to-end encryption to cloud backups on both Android and iOS, claiming that no other global messaging service at this scale provides this level of security for its users.

Sharing details on the new feature in a blog, the Facebook-owned messaging app said that five years ago, they added end-to-end encryption by default, which protects over 100 billion messages a day between more than 2 billion users.

Starting today, it announced to make available an extra, optional layer of security to protect backups stored on Google Drive or iCloud with end-to-end encryption.

“No other global messaging service at this scale provides this level of security for their users’ messages, media, voice messages, video calls and chat backups.”

The update further read that backup could now be secured with end-to-end encryption either with a password of choice or a 64-digit encryption key that only you know. “Neither WhatsApp nor your backup service provider will be able to read your backups or access the key required to unlock it.”

“We are excited to give people more choices to protect their privacy. We will be rolling this feature out slowly to those with the latest version of WhatsApp,” the Facebook-owned company said.

