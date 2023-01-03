NSC agrees to prepare 10-year economic roadmap

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC), while taking serious notice of the economic health of the country, has decided to prepare 10-year economic roadmap to steer the country out of the economic crisis, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The NSC meeting – chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif – has taken key decisions on prevailing economic and security challenges.

The NSC meeting linked national sovereignty and security to the national economy and resolved that people-centric economic policies with trickle-down effects to common people will remain a priority.

In order to keep the economic policies separate from the politics, the high-level huddle decided to introduce 10-year economic plan, the sources said and added that more steps will be taken to increase the income of the country.

The tax net will be expanded and strict action will be taken against the evaders. The sources further say the NSC also agreed to increase electricity and gas prices phase-wise in the upcoming six months.

The recommendation was also forwarded to increase levy on petrol and gas by Rs30 to 50 and in this context required legislation will be done in the Parliament, the sources said.

Earlier, the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif okayed strict action against social media accounts spreading disinformation on Pakistan’s economic situation.

The meeting was attended by senior civil and military officials including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir held at the Prime Minister’s House.

