NSP ‘important milestone’ in meeting emerging challenges: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday termed the country’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) an “important milestone” in meeting emerging challenges in evolving global environment.

“NSP is an important milestone in strengthening National Security of Pakistan. The comprehensive framework, recognises interlinkages between various strands of national security, imperative to meet emerging challenges in evolving global environment through a whole of government effort,” the military’s media wing said in a tweet.

…in evolving global environment through a whole of government effort. Pakistan’s Armed Forces will play their due part in achieving the vision laid out in the policy. (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 28, 2021

The statement from ISPR comes hours after the federal cabinet approved Pakistan’s first-ever NSP 2022-2026.

DG ISPR assured that Pakistan’s armed forces will play their due part in achieving the vision laid out in the policy.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Mooed Yusuf said that after the National Security Council (NSC) endorsement of Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy yesterday, the Cabinet has approved it today.

3/5. I would like to thank the civil and military leadership for all their support and input. The Policy would not have seen the light of day without the Prime Minister’s constant leadership and encouragement. — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) December 28, 2021

“It is a truly historic achievement; a citizen-centric comprehensive [national security policy] with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest,” he said and added that this umbrella document will overtime help guide sectoral policies for the fulfillment of country’s national security objectives.

The NSA thanked the civil and military leadership for all their support and input and said that the policy would not have seen the light of day without Prime Minister Imran Khan’s constant leadership and encouragement.

Moeed Yusuf also applauded the teams at the Strategic Policy Planning Cell working under him and the National Security Division for their hardwork and dedication over the years in bringing the policy to fruition.

