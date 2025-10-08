Russell Crowe’s WWII drama ‘Nuremberg’ gets first official trailer

The long-awaited Nuremberg trailer has finally arrived, giving audiences their best look yet at Russell Crowe’s gripping new WWII courtroom drama, also starring Rami Malek and Michael Shannon.

Released by Sony Pictures Classics, the trailer for Nuremberg highlights the intense moral and psychological battles that followed the end of World War II.

The film, which also stars Michael Shannon and Rami Malek, is set to hit theaters on November 7, marking Nuremberg’s official debut after years of development challenges.

Nuremberg centers on a psychologist, played by Malek, who evaluates some of Adolf Hitler’s closest allies to determine if they are mentally fit to stand trial for war crimes.

Russell Crowe takes on the role of Hermann Goring, one of the most notorious figures from the Nazi regime. The film, directed and written by James Vanderbilt, is based on Jack El-Hai’s acclaimed novel of the same name.

Bringing Nuremberg to life was no easy task. The project faced multiple setbacks over the years, losing financial backing several times before Sony Pictures Classics finally stepped in to secure a release.

According to Vanderbilt, Russell Crowe’s unwavering commitment was key to keeping the film alive. The movie also features strong performances from John Slattery, Leo Woodall, Colin Hanks, and Richard E. Grant.

Nuremberg premiered earlier this year at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Russell Crowe drew praise for his commanding portrayal of Goring, sparking early Oscar talk.

Despite a mixed start on Rotten Tomatoes, the film’s score has gradually improved as more critics weighed in. Sony is also expected to campaign for Rami Malek in the Best Lead Actor category.

The trailer for Nuremberg teases a gripping mix of courtroom tension, moral reckoning, and personal conflict — all elevated by Russell Crowe’s towering performance. With its November release approaching, Nuremberg promises to deliver one of the year’s most intense historical dramas.

