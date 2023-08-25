Nurse ‘raped’ by policemen in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In yet another rape incident in Pakistan, two policemen reportedly sexually molested a nurse in Faisalabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to police, two cops intercepted a nurse at Kanal Road in Samundari, Faisalabad, who was waiting with her friend. Cops of the city police station named Shujaat and Suhaib ‘raped’ the nurse and fled.

Getting the information, the police swung into action and arrested both the accused. The SP visited the house of the ‘rape’ victim and assured her provision of justice.

Rape incidents are increasing in Pakistan especially in Punjab and in one such recent incident, a woman was raped inside the X-ray room of Rawalpindi Hospital.

The police registered a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code after the woman’s medical examination confirmed that she was raped.

According to the first information report (FIR), the complainant stated was called to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital on Murree Road by the main suspect, who took her inside the x-ray room where his friend, the hospital employee, was present.