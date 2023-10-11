Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts horrifying experience of war-hit Israel

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha finally opened up on the horrifying experience of being stuck in war-hit Israel earlier this week.

Indian film actor, Nushrratt Bharuccha was recently stuck in Israel when the war broke out between the country and Hamas, while she was there to attend the screening of her next title ‘Akelli’ at the Haifa International Film Festival. Her team had lost contact with the actor before she was rescued with the help of the Embassy and was brought back to India on Sunday.

Days after her safe return, the ‘Dream Girl’ actor turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to update her fans and express her gratitude for their prayers and concerns.

She said in the clip, “Two days ago, I woke up in my hotel room in Tel Aviv to sounds of bomb blasts and sirens. We were taken down to the basement in a shelter area.”

The actor continued, “Main pehle kabhi iss situation mein rahi nahin hoon, par aaj jab main apne ghar pe uthi hu, with no bomb blasts or sirens, toh mujhe realise hota hai ki kitni badi baat hai, hum kitne fortunate hain ki hum iss country mein hain, ki hum protected hain, hum safe hain (I’ve never been in a situation like this, but when I woke up at home today, I realised it’s such a big deal. That we’re so fortunate to live in this country, that we’re protected and safe).”

She further thanked the Government and the embassies of India and Israel, and her well-wishers who prayed for her safety.

Concluding the video message, Bharuccha also wished for peace to be restored in the country soon.

