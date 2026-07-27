Nvidia said on Monday it had formed a coalition with other companies to develop and share tools for AI safety ​and cybersecurity, days after the Hugging Face incident drew attention to ‌the dangers of losing control of autonomous AI agents.

The Open Secure AI Alliance, with founding members including Adobe, CrowdStrike, Hugging Face and Dell Technologies, follows a ​public letter, signed by a wide range of companies ​including OpenAI, which advocates for open-weight AI models.

Here are some ⁠details: