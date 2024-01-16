New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson’s comments on Babar, Fakhar go viral

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson’s interesting answer to a question on Pakistan batters Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam ahead of the all-important third Twenty20 International at Dunedin is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Lockie Ferguson is likely to return to New Zealand in the third game after recovering from an Achille’s injury. He could replace Ben Sears for the remaining games of the bilateral series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lockie Ferguson (@lockieferguson)

A cricket news website reported a journalist asking the Kiwi pacer whether he lost sleep by thinking about how to bowl at Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam in tomorrow’s game.

He replied, “No, I am sleeping like a baby. But obviously, they are skilled batters. Played against them quite a lot. I think they enjoy coming down here. Probably, Fakhar [Zaman] enjoys the shorter boundaries. Tomorrow is another opportunity against a quality batting line-up, so look forward to the challenge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fakhar Zaman (@fakharzaman719)

Lockie Ferguson, acknowledging the threat the Pakistan batting duo pose on the New Zealand side, said the hosts will come prepared against them.

“They are good players. We have got our plans for them. I think the boys have bowled really well against them. Those guys have great swing pass and can get away with it on short boundaries, but they start on zero tomorrow just like us,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan have to beat New Zealand in the third T20I to stay alive in the five-match series.

Green Shirts, who are 2-0 behind, lost the opening game in Auckland by 46 runs and were beaten by 21 runs in the second match in Hamilton.

Related – New Zealand dealt heavy blow during Pakistan T20I series