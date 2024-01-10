‘I consider myself….’: Fakhar Zaman on batting position

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman said he is willing to bat at any order the management tells him to in the upcoming five-match T20I series against hosts New Zealand.

Fakhar Zaman, who plays as a regular opening batter, opened up about chances of him batting down the order in the all-important bilateral series during a media interaction.

The left-handed batter expressed willingness to play in whatever capacity the management sees him fit.

“If the team management doesn’t see me fitting into the opening position, it suggests they believe I can contribute to winning matches batting lower in the order,” Fakhar Zamn said as quoted by the sports website Inside Sport. “Given the competition for spots in the national team, I consider myself fortunate to secure a place in the playing XI, especially with the impressive performances from players like Babar [Azam], [Mohammad] Rizwan, and Saim [Ayub].”

The Southpaw added that he is content in batting at number six or seven.

It is pertinent to mention that Fakhar Zaman has scored 1,433 T20Is runs for Pakistan from 76 matches and 69 innings.

He bats at an average of 21.71 and a strike rate of 128.18 with eight fifties to his name. His highest score in the format is 91 against Zimbabwe.

