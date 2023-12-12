New Zealand secure big win over Pakistan in first WODI

New Zealand on Tuesday clinched a resounding 131-run win over Pakistan in the first Women’s ODI at Queenstown’s John Davies Oval.

New Zealand put on a daunting total of 365-4 after electing to bat first as their batters hit Pakistan bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Veteran batter Suzie Bates hit a match-winning century and Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Amelia Kerr and captain Sophie Devine scored fifties.

The opening batter struck 108 off 104 balls with 11 boundaries to her name. Her opening partner Bernadine Bezuidenhout struck eight boundaries on her way to run-a-ball 86.

Amelia Kerr scored 83 from 69 balls with six fours to her name whereas Sophie Devine hit two fours and six sixes on her way to blistering 36-ball 70.

Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu and Umm-e-Hani bagged a wicket each for Pakistan.

Sidra Ameen scored a century but her efforts went in vain as Pakistan were dismissed for 234 in 49.5 overs.

She was the standout batter with 117-ball 105 with the help of 12 boundaries.

Her opening partner Muneeba Ali scored five fours on her way to 48-ball 44.

Amelia Kerr was the pick of New Zealand bowlers as she returned with impressive figures of 3-44 in 8.5 overs.

