Pakistan women create history with first-ever T20I series win over New Zealand

Pakistan women’s team created history on Tuesday with its first-ever T20I series win over New Zealand women’s team at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin

New Zealand women had a record 8-0 against Pakistan women in T20Is before the start of December 2023.

Batting first, the Pakistan women’s team scored 137 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted twenty overs. Aalia Riaz scored a quickfire 32 off 22 hitting one shot over the boundary and three strokes to the fence. Muneeba Ali scored 35.

In reply, New Zealand women’s team could score only 127 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Fatima Sana grabbed three wickets, while Saeeda Iqbal picked two wickets.

