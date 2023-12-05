Nida, Bismah reflect on Pakistan’s historic WT20I series win over New Zealand

Pakistan captain Nida Dar and her predecessor Bismah Maroof were on cloud nine after the side’s historic Women’s T20I series win against hosts New Zealand.

Pakistan registered their maiden WT20I series win by winning the second game of the three-match series by 10 runs at Dunedin’s University Oval Stadium.

Nida Dar, in a post-match conversation with teammates Bismah Maroof and Aliya Riaz, said the Girls in Green wished for such big victories. She added that the side has come a long way ahead by blending well together.

The Pakistan captain said the team is achieving the desired results as they beat South Africa and now New Zealand. She added that they are playing more responsibly and players are executing their plans.

She said they will now look for a clean-sweep and beat formidable sides in the future.

Moreover, the all-rounder said it is important for a country to host leagues and tournaments as local players learn from overseas talent. We executed what they learned in the practice matches ahead of the series.

Bismah Maroof, speaking on the occasion, said the series win was a big moment for the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team as they had been struggling for quite a while and were under pressure to achieve the desired results.

The left-handed batter added that it was a collective effort from the team which paid off. She said it’s a morale-boosting win, and the side will carry the momentum.

She said a team needs to have the intention to win as it would help them in catching up to the rest of the teams.