OceanGate plans to build colony on Venus

OceanGate, the manufacturer of the Titan submersible that imploded in the Atlantic Ocean last month, has announced to build a colony on Venus and send 1,000 humans to Venus by the year 2050.

Venus, known as Earth’s sister planet, has a dense, poisonous atmosphere consisting mainly of carbon dioxide. The planet is enveloped in thick yellowish clouds made of sulfuric acid, resulting in extreme heat with surface temperatures reaching up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit (475 degrees Celsius).

This ambitious project has been named “Humans 2 Venus”.

The colony that the OceanGate company is preparing to build will be a “floating colony”. The project is headed by Guillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of the OceanGate company.

According to Business Insider’s report, Guillermo Sohnlein has said that “there is no flaw in his plan”.

“My project is not as ambitious as to settle one million people on Mars by 2050,” he said. Guillermo Sohnlein was presumed to be taking a dig at Elon Musk by saying this since Musk said in an interview in 2022 that he wants to settle people on Mars by 2050.

Talking about the accident involving Titan Submersible, Guillermo said that there is no such thing as 100% safety. The risk always remains.