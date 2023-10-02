OceanGate Titan submersible tragedy to be made in movie

A film based on OceanGate’s Titan submersible tragedy from June this year has been officially announced.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported exclusively by a foreign-based entertainment outlet, MindRiot Entertainment has taken charge of making a fiction project, based on OceanGate’s Titan tragedy as well, after locking a docuseries on the same.

Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey of MindRiot to co-write the project, titled the same as the docuseries, ‘Salvaged’, while film producer E. Brian Dobbins (of sitcom ‘Black-ish’ and horror comedy ‘The Blackening’ fame) will be the co-producer.

According to the details, the feature will cover periods before, during, and after the five-day tragedy.

“The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process,” described Keasey.

He continued, “Our film will not only honour all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today.”

“Truth is all that matters. And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame. Life is not black and white. It’s complicated. There’s nuance. Always nuance,” Keasey noted.

Earlier, it was reported that seasoned filmmaker James Cameron, who has visited the Titanic wreck site at least 33 times to direct his Oscar-winning romance and disaster epic, will be helming the direction of the film on OceanGate’s missing Titan submersible tragedy.

However, responding to the rumours on his X (previously termed Twitter) handle, Cameron clarified that despite his experience in the genre, he does not plan to explore the latest disaster, related to the Titanic shipwreck.

For the unversed, OceanGate’s missing Titan submersible tragedy killed five men on board, on their voyage to the Titanic wreck site earlier this year.

OceanGate Expeditions founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman were all aboard the tourist submersible.

OceanGate plans to build a colony on Venus