Official ‘Spider-Man’ trailer drops following leak

The official trailer for the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally dropped following a leak on social media on Sunday.

The trailer was announced on the film’s official Twitter page that took a jibe at Sunday night’s leak by specifying it as the “OFFICIAL HD teaser trailer”.

The page also posted a hilarious quip at fans who had been waiting for the trailer with the tweet: “Shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now.”

The official trailer picks up from the last Spider-Man sequel that left off at Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) being exposed as Spider-Man. Thus, in No Way Home, we see Parker battle the past after he seeks the help of Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that can undo the reveal of his identity.

The highly-anticipated trailer also confirms the multiverse plot of the upcoming sequel which means villains from earlier Spider-Man cinematic franchises will be seen in the film, including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

The trailer leak was addressed not just by the film’s Twitter page but also by director Jon Watts, who shared a video recording of the trailer on a phone screen, much like the leak did. “The way the director intended,” he joked.

Apart from Tom Holland, actors Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Wong, and Jon Favreau will also be reprising their roles as MJ, Ned Leeds, Aunt May, Wong, and Happy Hogan respectively.