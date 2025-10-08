Offset opens up about his marriage to Cardi B and the impact of social media

Offset has opened up about his nearly seven-year marriage to Cardi B, which ended this year, sharing a more personal perspective on their relationship.

This Migos rapper, who has three children with the WAP singer, daughter Kulture Kiari,7, son Wave Set, 4, and daughter Blossom Belle, 13 months old. He acknowledged his mistakes and criticized social media users for sensationalizing their situation.

In a recent episode of the “Baby, This is Kate Palmer” podcast, Offset was asked by the host if there was anything he wished he had done differently. He admitted, “I should’ve respected her, what more…I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out”.

The 33-year-old commented on how the internet often distorts narratives, saying “The narratives be nasty sometimes on me and it don’t be that”. He further reflected on the challenges of accepting Cardi’s decision to end their relationship, stating that he had to” take it on the chin” due to his infidelity.

Offset emphasized the importance of being responsible parents, acknowledging that both he and Cardi have a duty to support their children.