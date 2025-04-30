OGRA announces LPG price reduction

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has officially brought a significant reduction in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices for May 2025.

As per the recent notification, OGRA has cut the LPG prices by Rs3.20 per kilogram, setting the new rate to Rs245.16 per kg.

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been cut down to Rs 37.80, leading to the new updated price set at Rs 2,892.91. Earlier, the price for April 25 was Rs 2,930.71 by OGRA.

The revised LPG prices will be effective from May 1, midnight. Moreover, the government is likely to announce new petroleum product prices for 15 days, with petrol prices standing at Rs 254.63 per liter, and high-speed diesel standing at 258.64 liter currently.

Globally, the crude oil prices have dropped, with Brent crude moving around $64 per barrel, while U.S. crude oil is priced at $60 per barrel.

This decline in international oil prices may be helpful to provide relief to inflation-stricken consumers in Pakistan.

Earlier, the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was increased by 54 paisas per kg in Pakistan in March 25.

According to a notification issued by the Oil, Gas and Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the new LPG price was set at Rs248.37 per kg, effective from April 1. The price of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs6.40, bringing the new price to Rs2,930.71.

On March 29, the federal government slashed the petrol price, announcing the revised rates for the next fortnight. As per a notification issued there, the price of petrol was decreased by Re1 per litre.

The new price of petrol was set at Rs254.63 per litre, effective from March 29, 2025. However, the price of high-speed diesel remained unchanged at Rs258.64 per litre.

These changes came as part of regular adjustments in fuel prices, which were influenced by international market trends and local economic conditions.