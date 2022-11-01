OGRA notifies increase in LPG prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of November, ARY News reported.

As per details, LPG rates are increased by Rs 2.96 per kg which takes the per kg price to Rs 204.16. The domestic LPG cylinder saw a Rs 34.91 increase while LPG commercial cylinder increased by Rs 134.

OGRA has issued an official notification of an increase in LPG prices. The new increased prices are for the month of November.

Prior to the surge in prices the LPG domestic cylinder was costing Rs 2374.25 but now the price is fixed at Rs 2409.16 for the ongoing month of November while the commercial cylinder will cost Rs 9269.

Read more: LPG PRICES REDUCED BY RS10.34 PER KG

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) up to Rs10.32 per kilogram. The OGRA issued a notification regarding the reduction of LPG prices up to Rs10.32 per kilogram.

The new price of LPG will be Rs201.20 per kilogram for October 2022.

In accordance with the reduced prices, the rate of the domestic cylinder was decreased to Rs122 and the new price will be Rs2,374.25.

In August, the LPC prices had been slashed up to Rs6 per kilogram for the month of September.

Moreover, the federal government announced slashing petrol price by Rs12.63 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel will go down by Rs12.13 per litre.

The announcement was made by newly-appointed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who said that the new fuel prices will be applicable from midnight.

The prices of Kerosene oil will go down by Rs10.19 per litre and light diesel by Rs10.17 per litre for the next 15 days.

Comments