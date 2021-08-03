OGRA jacks up CNG prices in Punjab, Sindh

LAHORE: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has jacked up prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Punjab and Sindh, ARY News reported, citing well-informed sources.

The prices have been increased as the value of rupee has devalued against the US dollar. After the recent hike, the rate of CNG in Sindh has been fixed at Rs150 per kilo, while the price in Punjab will be Rs112.

Meanwhile, Chairman All Pakistan CNG Association, Ghiyas Paracha has rejected the recent hike in the CNG prices.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) once again up to Rs9.58 per kilogram.

According to a notification, the price of an 11.8 kg LPG cylinder for domestic consumers has been jacked up to Rs113 to Rs2002.

Read more: GOVT JACKS UP PETROL PRICE BY RS1.71 PER LITRE

The new prices are enforced from August 1.

The federal government has announced new prices of petroleum products for a fortnight with effect from August 1.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Shahbaz Gill, the special assistant to the PM on political affairs, had said the government is going to jack up the price of petrol by Rs1.71 per litre.