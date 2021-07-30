Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs1.71 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced on Friday new prices of petroleum products for a fortnight with effect from August 1.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Shahbaz Gill, the special assistant to the PM on political affairs, said the government is going to jack up the price of petrol by Rs1.71 per litre. The rate of diesel was not being hiked because any increase in diesel price takes toll on the common man and farmers, due to which a proposal for the increase was rejected.

اوگرا کی سفارش پر پٹرول کی قیمت میں فی لیٹر 1.71 روپے کا اضافہ کیا جا رہا ہے جبکہ ڈیزل کی قیمتوں میں کسی قسم کا اضافہ نہیں کیا جا رہا۔ ڈیزل کی قیمتوں میں اضافے سے عام آدمی اور کسان زیادہ متاثر ہوتا ہے اس لئے ڈیزل کی قیمتوں میں اضافے کی سمری مسترد کر دی گئی ہے pic.twitter.com/f9mlC2Yhlw — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 30, 2021

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division seeking revision of fuel prices for a fortnight from August 1.

Sources disclosed that the regulator recommended an increase of Rs1.71 in per litre price of petrol. It suggested an increase of Rs0.35 and Rs0.24 in per litre rate of kerosene oil and light speed diesel, respectively.

The Ogra, however, called for a Rs2.27/litre cut in the price of high speed diesel (HSD).

On July 15, the federal government had green-lighted a hike in prices of petroleum products for a fortnight.

The government approved a Rs5.40 per litre hike in the price of petrol, Rs2.54 in that of high speed diesel (HSD), and Rs1.27 per litre increase in the price of light diesel.

It approved an increase of Rs1.39 per litre in the rate of kerosene oil. The new rates will be effective from July 16.