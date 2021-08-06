OGRA notifies hike in imported LNG prices for August

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday revised prices of imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for the month of August, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the regulator, the per unit price of imported LNG has been increased by $0.3015 to $13.2175 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Whereas, the rate of imported LNG has been hiked by $0.3163 to $12.9549 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Earlier in June, Ogra had revised prices of imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for the month of June.

Per unit price of imported LNG had been increased by $0.08 to $10.3326 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), according to a notification issued by the regulator.

Whereas, the rate of imported LNG had been hiked by $0.57 to $10.0497 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).