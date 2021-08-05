PM Imran Khan directs to finalise Tight Gas Policy by September

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to review and finalise the Tight Gas Policy by the end of September 2021, ARY News reported on Thursday.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting to discuss the potential resources of Tight Gas in the country. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Special Assistant Tabish Gohar and concerned senior officials.

The participants were informed that Pakistan is expected to have huge reserves of tight-gas, which could help reduce the country’s dependence on expensive imported LNG.

PM Imran Khan directed that the Tight Gas Policy be reviewed and finalized by the end of September 2021.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation in the country and the implementation status of the National Action Plan 2014 that was formulated to ensure security in the length and breadth of the country.

While reviewing the law and order situation in the country, especially in border areas of Punjab and Balochistan, it was decided to establish an Inter-Provincial Border Committee to address the boundary issues using the Survey of Pakistan 2021.

It was also decided to further strengthen civil and police administration in the area to improve security situation in the area.

Reviewing the implementation status of the National Action Plan 2014, the meeting expressed satisfaction over the achievements made so far and decided to update the plan in order to make it more effective and cater to the needs of present times especially meeting the challenges related to espionage, subversion and cybersecurity.

The prime minister appreciated the continued efforts and sacrifices of armed forces, police, intelligence agencies, civil armed forces and other law enforcement organisations in meeting both internal and external challenges.