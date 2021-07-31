OGRA notifies increase in LPG price for August

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) once again up to Rs9.58 per kilogram, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a notification, the price of an 11.8 kg LPG cylinder for domestic consumers has been jacked up to Rs113 to Rs2002.

The new prices will come into effect from August 1.

The federal government announced on Friday new prices of petroleum products for a fortnight with effect from August 1.

Read More: GOVT JACKS UP PETROL PRICE BY RS1.71 PER LITRE

Taking to Twitter, Dr Shahbaz Gill, the special assistant to the PM on political affairs, said the government is going to jack up the price of petrol by Rs1.71 per litre. The rate of diesel was not being hiked because any increase in diesel price takes toll on the common man and farmers, due to which a proposal for the increase was rejected.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division seeking revision of fuel prices for a fortnight from August 1.