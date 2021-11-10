OGRA notifies new prices of imported LNG

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday revised prices of imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for the month of November, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the regulator, the per unit price of imported LNG has been decreased by $0.1037 to $15.6791 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Whereas, the rate of imported LNG has been decreased by $0.1021 to $15.4529 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Earlier in October, the per unit price of imported LNG had been increased by $0.4294 to $15.7828 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Whereas, the rate of imported LNG had been hiked by $0.4362 to $15.5280 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

It is pertinent to mention here that the government on Nov 5 had jacked up the prices of petrol and diesel by more than Rs eight per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been hiked by Rs 8.03 to Rs 145.82 per litre while that of high-speed diesel by Rs 8.14 to Rs 142.62 per litre.

