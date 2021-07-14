OGRA recommends Rs11 per litre hike in petrol price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary, seeking an increase in petrol prices from July 16, ARY News reported on Wednesday quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the decision, the regulator has recommended an increase in petrol price by Rs11.50 per litre.

The authority has suggested an increase of Rs2.40 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel, Rs1.50 in the price of kerosene oil and Rs1.40 in light diesel.

Any final decision in the hike in petrol prices would be made after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read: HIKE IN PRICES OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS CHALLENGED IN LHC

On June 30, the petroleum ministry had announced Rs2 per liter hike in petrol price.

The government had approved Rs2 per litre increase on petrol and Rs1.44 per litre on diesel. The price of kerosene oil had been increased up to Rs3.86 per litre while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs3.72 per litre.