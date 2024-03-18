OGRA terms hike in LPG price illegal

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) termed the association’s increase in the pricing of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as unlawful,asking the provincial governments to ensure that LPG is available to customers at prices set by the government.

According to the OGRA spokesperson, there is ample storage of LPG molecules in the country, adding that increasing the prices is illegal.

“Illegal hoarding of LPG is the main reason behind the hike in prices,” the spokesperson added.

He said that some elements are creating an artificial shortage of LPG and the OGRA also informed the provincial chief secretaries regarding the artificial shortage.

The OGRA also asked the provincial governments to ensure the provision of gas to consumers at authorities fixed prices.

Earlier on March 15, Chairman LPG Association Irfan Khokhar announced to increase in LPG price by Rs30 per Kilograms.

In a statement, the Chairman LPG Association Irfan Khokhar claimed that the OGRA increased the LPG price by Rs30 per kilogramme. He claimed that the OGRA has not issued a notification in this regard.

Irfan Khokhar blamed the LPG quota holders and importers for the massive increase in prices, saying that an artificial shortage of the commodity was created across the country.