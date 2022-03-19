OIC CFM session: Joint opposition changes stance after Bilawal’s call

ISLAMABAD: Following the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s call to disrupt the OIC CFM session, the joint opposition has changed its strategy and has released a press statement on Saturday, reported ARY News.

The joint opposition in its press statement said they warmly welcome the leadership of the Muslim countries to Pakistan for the OIC CFM meeting. The visit of the foreign dignitaries is a matter of pride for them, the statement said.

The joint opposition has also assured that the whole nation warmly welcomes the OIC guests to Islamabad.

Setting the political matters aside, the joint opposition changed the date of its long march so that the OIC guests can enjoy a hassle-free stay in Islamabad during the conference.

The joint opposition has hoped that the guests will depart to their countries with good memories from Pakistan.

PPP’s clarification

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) issued a clarification on the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement about disrupting the OIC CFM session.

Bilawal’s spokesperson Zulfiqar Ali Badar took to Twitter to issue a clarification and said the PPP chairman is not against the OIC moot but he warned the government not to flee by taking advantage of the moot.

پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کے ترجمان ذوالفقار علی بدر کا بیان اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی نے اگر او آئی سی اجلاس کی آڑ میں عدم اعتماد کی تحریک کو التوا کا شکار کیا تو ردعمل تو آئے گا، ذوالفقار علی بدر@ZulfiBader — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) March 19, 2022

Bilawal’s statement

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned the entire opposition will not let the OIC conference take place if no-confidence motion was not tabled on Monday.

He was addressing the media after a meeting of the united opposition in Islamabad.

