OIC chief urges member countries for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Secretary-General of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha on Sunday said the OIC has always supported the Afghan people and the role of its member countries in delivering humanitarian assistance is more necessary than ever before because of the growing challenges faced by the Afghan people.

He was addressing the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad.

Over seventy delegations from OIC member states, non-members, and international organizations are attending the moot.

Hissein Brahim Taha called on the member countries to deliver humanitarian assistance through the OIC mission in Kabul.

The OIC chief also called upon the international community to ensure Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorism.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation secretary-general was appreciative of Pakistan for hosting this important meeting saying this reaffirms its total commitment to the issues faced by our wider Muslim community.

The extraordinary session is expected to pass a joint resolution.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Imran Khan had welcomed the participants of the extraordinary session of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) in Islamabad over a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

