OIC agrees on setting up humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers had agreed to establish a humanitarian trust fund to help Afghanistan people, facing a dire situation, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Secretary-General OIC Hissein Brahim Taha here at the conclusion of the 17th extraordinary session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Qureshi also announced that the forum had also decided to launch a food security programme for the people of Afghanistan.

“Helping people of Afghanistan is a shared responsibility and despite the desire, Pakistan alone cannot meet their humanitarian needs,” Qureshi said and reiterated that a humanitarian crisis was looming in Afghanistan.

“We can have a difference of opinion with the Afghan authorities but our focus should be on 38 million people of Afghanistan,” said Qureshi, adding that neighbouring countries would also be adversely impacted if countries did not come forward to help Afghan people.

The foreign minister went on to say that there will be further follow-up meetings to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people. He further said the Afghan delegation apprised the OIC meeting about the situation in Afghanistan.

OIC foreign ministers expressed unity and support for the people of Afghanistan in the meeting, he said.

Qureshi informed that the conference delegates agreed to appoint a special envoy of OIC for Afghanistan to engage with stakeholders.

5️⃣: @OIC_OCI to appoint Amb Tarig Ali Bakheet, ASG for Humanitarian, Cultural & Family Affairs as Sp Envoy of SG for Afghanistan to:

➖coordinate aid/assistance efforts &

➖pursue economic & political engagement with #Afghanistan. #OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg pic.twitter.com/QMvkebZPkl — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 19, 2021

The minister told that two documents had been unanimously adopted at the conference including a joint resolution on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and Islamabad declaration on the Palestinian situation.

2️⃣: @OIC_OCI to engage with @WHO and other relevant stakeholders for securing #vaccines as well as other medical supplies, technical and related assistance for the people of #Afghanistan in context of #COVID19 and other persistent and emerging health concerns. #OIC4Afg pic.twitter.com/6YCh0Qi5wd — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 19, 2021

Earlier today, addressing the session, PM Imran Khan warned that chaos in Afghanistan could cause the rise in terrorism. He reiterated that Pakistan is the most affected country due to the war in Afghanistan. He added that instability in Afghanistan will not only affect Pakistan but the whole world.

It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held on the initiative of Saudi Arabia and hosted by Pakistan was attended by around 70 delegates from the member states, international aid agencies and special representatives.

