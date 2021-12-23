OIC moot paves way for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday shared that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) moot in Islamabad has paved way for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and its people, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing the developments from his Twitter handle, the foreign minister said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution paving way for the provision of aid to Afghanistan for supporting basic needs, following an OIC moot in Islamabad.

Following #OICInPakistan, welcome 2 imp devpts in support of Afghan people:

@UN SC resolution to provide aid to Afghanistan, supporting basic needs

The US exemption on US/UN officials doing permitted business w/ Taliban from U.S. sanctions, to help ease aid flow.



He further shared that the United States has also exempted the US and UN officials doing permitted business with the Taliban from sanctions in order to help ease aid flow.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers had agreed to establish a humanitarian trust fund to help Afghanistan people, facing a dire situation.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Secretary-General OIC Hissein Brahim Taha here at the conclusion of the 17th extraordinary session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Qureshi also announced that the forum had also decided to launch a food security programme for the people of Afghanistan.

“Helping people of Afghanistan is a shared responsibility and despite the desire, Pakistan alone cannot meet their humanitarian needs,” Qureshi said and reiterated that a humanitarian crisis was looming in Afghanistan.