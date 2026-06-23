Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday after a sharp fall the previous session supported by tempered optimism over U.S.-Iran peace talks, while investors awaited clearer signs of progress ​in restoring crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures gained ‌24 cents, or 0.38%, to $78.15 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose to $74.19 a barrel, up 33 cents, or 0.46%, as of 0026 GMT.

Prices fell more than 3% on Monday after ​the United States granted Iran a 60-day sanctions waiver following initial peace talks, ​and as officials reported a lull in hostilities in Lebanon under the ⁠broader agreement.

The developments followed a weekend that had appeared to put the week-old accord ​in jeopardy, including threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to restart the war if Iran ​disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after Tehran declared the strategic waterway closed.

“There remains a prevailing dose of market scepticism, rooted in deep-seated mistrust between Washington and Tehran, suggesting that any return ​to pre-war oil prices is likely to be delayed rather than immediate,” said Tim ​Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday that ‌Iran ⁠will agree to have weapons inspections to ensure “nuclear honesty.”

“If Iran doesn’t live up to their agreement, or if they’re not behaving, I will do what I have to do,” Trump later told reporters.

“The market had priced in optimism around the roadmap and potential Strait ​of Hormuz reopening, but ​traders are now taking ⁠a more measured approach as they await concrete evidence that the deal will hold and traffic will normalise,” Waterer added.

Two crude ​tankers with just under 2 million barrels of oil sailed through ​the Strait ⁠of Hormuz on Monday, ship-tracking data showed, in a sign that traffic was picking up following weaker flows on Sunday due to concerns over passage through the waterway.

Separately, U.S. crude ⁠stocks ​in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 331.2 million barrels ​last week, the lowest since June 1983, Department of Energy data showed on Monday, as supplies tightened in ​the wake of the U.S.-Iran conflict.