Mari Petroleum announces new oil and gas discovery in Sindh

In a major development in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) Friday announced a new oil and gas discovery in Sindh.

According to Mari Petroleum, the discovery was made at the Mari Ghazij CFB-1 exploration well, where drilling commenced on September 12, 2025.

The well successfully reached the Sill formation at a depth of 1,195 meters.

During testing, the well produced 305 barrels of oil per day and 3 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD).

The company further stated that successful testing was completed at a 48/64-inch choke size and 225 psi pressure.

Mari Petroleum confirmed that this is the second successful oil-producing well in the Mari Ghazij area, adding that the company holds 100% operatorship in the Mari D&P Lease.

Managing Director and CEO Faheem Haider hailed the discovery as a major achievement by the company’s geoscience team, affirming that Mari Petroleum will continue exploration efforts to identify additional hydrocarbon reserves in the region.

Earlier, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced that more oil and gas reserves had been discovered in Sindh.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), OGDCL announced the gas/condensate discovery from the exploratory well, Faakir-1, in Khairpur district.

The well is operated by OGDCL, holding a 95% working interest, in joint venture with Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), which holds the remaining 5% interest.