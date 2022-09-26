Oil prices hit nine-month low on recession fears

Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday, driven down by an expected decline in fuel demand as rising interest rates raise the likelihood of global recession, with further price pressure coming from a surging US dollar.

Brent crude futures for November settlement slipped by 82 cents, or 1%, to $85.33 a barrel at 1110 GMT. The contract fell as low as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for November delivery dropped 74 cents, or 0.9%, to $78. WTI dropped as low as $77.21, the lowest since Jan. 6.

Both contracts slumped by about 5% on Friday.

The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies climbed to a 20-year high on Monday. A stronger dollar tends to curtail demand for dollar-denominated oil.

The impact of a strong dollar on oil prices is at its most pronounced in more than a year, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

