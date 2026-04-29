NEW YORK/LONDON: Oil prices rose more than ‌6% on Wednesday to the highest in nearly a month, as deadlocked U.S.-Iran negotiations made investors more concerned about prolonged disruptions to Middle Eastern supply.

U.S. government data showed a bigger weekly draw in crude inventories than expected, which also put upward pressure ​on U.S. crude.

Brent crude futures for June rose $7.07, or 6.4%, to $118.33 a barrel by 12:08 a.m. ET, ​climbing for an eighth day to the highest level since March 31. U.S. West ⁠Texas Intermediate futures for June rose $6.34, or 6.3%, to $105.19 a barrel, the highest since April 13.

A White ​House official said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump had asked U.S. oil companies about ways to mitigate ​the impact of a potentially months-long U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, adding to concerns that disruptions to Middle Eastern oil supply could be prolonged.

Over $50 billion worth of crude oil supply had been lost since the start of the Iran war, according to Reuters calculations as ​of mid-April.

“If Trump is prepared to extend the blockade, supply disruptions would worsen further and continue to ​push oil prices higher,” said Haitong Futures analyst Yang An.

Signs of tightening supply have started to show in the United ‌States. ⁠Energy Information Administration data showed U.S. crude stocks fell over 6 million barrels last week, versus analysts’ estimate of just over 200,000 barrels.

Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has notified some customers they could load two crude grades outside of the Gulf next month because the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, according to two ​people with knowledge of the ​matter and a ⁠notice seen by Reuters.

INVESTORS ASSESS UAE LEAVING OPEC

Investors were also assessing ramifications of the United Arab Emirates’ decision to quit OPEC, though analysts did not expect any major ​near-term impact on the market.

“Producers in the region will continue to bring whatever ​they can ⁠to market, and production limits are not, in practice, constraining output currently,” said Investec head of commodities Callum Macpherson.

“Looking further ahead, it is well known that there has been tension over the UAE’s production limits, and the ⁠possibility of ​leaving OPEC+ has been there for some time. In that ​sense, the move is not surprising, but the timing is notable given the wider backdrop in the region.”