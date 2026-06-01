BEIJING: Oil prices rose more than 2% in early trading on Monday after Israel ordered troops to move further into Lebanon ​in the battle with Hezbollah, despite a ceasefire announced more ‌than six weeks ago.

U.S. crude futures rose $2.37 or 2.71% to $89.73 a barrel as of 0028 GMT. Brent futures rose $2.16 or 2.37% to $93.28 a barrel.

The stepped-up fighting, coming just after the U.S. hosted Israeli-Lebanon peace talks in Washington on Friday, ​dimmed expectations that the U.S. and Iran could soon announce an extension to their ceasefire agreement, ​which had driven Brent and WTI to settle down 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively, on ⁠Friday.

The Israel-Lebanon conflict has been the broadest spillover of the Iran war. The two sides reached a ceasefire in mid-April but have continued to trade fire.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend a ceasefire with Iran announced in early April, giving ​negotiators more time to seek a permanent end to the conflict and find a solution to ​the underlying dispute over Iran’s nuclear program. Israel would be key to any such deal, and Iran has also said ‌repeatedly ⁠that Hezbollah must be included.

Meanwhile, concerns are rising about mines in key oil and gas shipping lane the Strait of Hormuz, IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

That could slow the process of reopening the strait and mean that relief comes more slowly for the oil market even after ​it is reopened.

“Even if ​an agreement is reached, ⁠it won’t deliver a flood of supply,” Sycamore said.

An Axios reporter said on X on Friday that Iran had dropped more mines in the strait earlier ​in the week, shortly after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that attempts ​to lay ⁠more mines would be a violation of the ceasefire.

Hormuz is a conduit for about a fifth of global oil and gas flows and Iran has effectively closed it since the conflict began with U.S. and ⁠Israeli strikes ​in February.

Concerns over supply outweighed lacklustre economic data from ​China over the weekend, which showed stalling factory activity. This added to concerns the world’s second-largest economy is losing momentum, weighed down ​by a contraction in exports and cost pressures.