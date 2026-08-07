Oil rises on concerns over Strait of Hormuz reopening plans

Oil continued its rise on Friday amid further concerns around the opening of the Strait of Hormuz as Iran, working with Oman, ​suggested banning vessels deemed hostile from the strait and heavily fining those ‌who violated the proposed rules.

Brent crude futures rose 99 cents, or 1.2%, to $83.48 a barrel by 0010 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 85 cents, or 1.1%, to $78.84.

Oil futures settled ​up at over $3 a barrel on Thursday as Iran reviewed a bill to ​ban U.S. and Israeli vessels from the Strait of Hormuz where ⁠roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas transmitted before ​the war began at the end of February.

Prices fell earlier in the week as ​a possible solution to the ongoing conflict looked more likely but benchmark Brent breached $80 on Thursday after falling below that for the first time since July 13.

“Markets have already seen at least ​one short-lived arrangement earlier this year, so confidence that a new pact would ​fully restore normal tanker movements remains low,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, ‌noting ⁠skepticism had put a floor under prices.

Read more: Trump dismisses reports of munitions shortages, says US has ‘massive amounts’

An Iranian lawmaker said a parliamentary committee is reviewing a preliminary bill to ban U.S., Israeli and other vessels deemed hostile from the Strait of Hormuz, and fine violators of the proposed restrictions up to ​20% of cargo value, ​according to Fars ⁠news agency.

Iran is seeking fees of between 5% and 7% of the price of cargoes from ships using the strait, according ​to the senior Iranian official. Oman is discussing fees of ​around 3%, ⁠while Washington wants no fees at all.

Four industry sources have said the proposed deal is not easily workable due to U.S. sanctions and restrictive insurance clauses on any payments.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s ⁠Houthis ​said they carried out missile and drone attacks on “Saudi ​deployments” in Marib and Hadramout in Yemen on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters that he ​believed the war would be over soon.