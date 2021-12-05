Oil tanker catches fire on Lahore M3

LAHORE: An oil tanker caught fire near the Nankana service area on Lahore’s M3 which was immediately stopped by the Motorway Police officers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The oil tanker’s machine was immediately disconnected from the fuel tank containing 50,000 litres of petrol.

According to the spokesperson, the fire was doused after the timely action of the Motorway Police.

Rescue 1122 told the media that four firefighting vehicles were used to douse the fire.

The district emergency officer Muhammad Akram said that the fire was doused by the firefighting teams and the stock of petrol was being shifted to another oil tanker. Akram said that M3 will be opened for traffic soon.

Earlier on November 20, at least five people had sustained burn wounds when an oil tanker caught fire at a petrol pump in Karachi’s Saddar area.

According to firemen, the fire incident had occurred at the fuel station near the Saddar parking plaza. On getting information, a fire tender arrived at the scene and put out the blaze.

The manager of the petrol pump had said the driver of the oil tanker and four employees of the fuel station got wounded as a result of the fire. He had said the tanker contained 24,000 litres of petrol while the station’s tank 30,000 litres.