KARACHI: Two policemen were killed on Monday after a speeding tanker rammed into a police mobile near Gadap City on Karachi’s Super Highway, rescue officials said.

According to rescue authorities, the police vehicle was stationed at a police picket on the roadside when a fast-moving tanker traveling from Hyderabad to Karachi ran over it.

The police mobile was completely destroyed in the accident, and rescue teams retrieved the bodies of the two policemen after intense efforts.

SSP Malir Dr. Abdul Khaliq confirmed that the tanker driver has been taken into custody and the tanker has been impounded.

The deceased policemen were identified as Inspector Sahib Khan and mobile driver Wajid.

Police said Inspector Sahib Khan was a resident of Bhains Colony, Karachi and father of nine children. He originally belonged to Naushahro Feroze.

Driver Wajid, a resident of Memon Goth in Karachi, was the father of one son and three daughters. He hailed from Shikarpur and had been serving in the police department for the past 10 years.

The bodies of the deceased officers were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

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