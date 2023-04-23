Okara accident claims seven lives

OKARA: In a horrific road crash at least seven people lost their lives in Punjab’s Okara, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the dreadful accident occurred near Akhtarabad in Okara between a passenger coach and a car. The speeding passenger crushed a car resulting in death of seven people.

The bodies were shifted to the nearby hospital. The identification of the deceased could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Separately, at least seven persons were killed when a trailer crashed into roadside huts in Dunyapur, a city in the Lodhran District of Punjab province.

According to details, the trailer skidded off the road due to over-speeding and crashed into roadside huts in Kahror area of Dunyapur, killing seven persons on the spot and injuring four others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. According to rescue sources, four children and two women were among the dead.

