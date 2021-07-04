Okara minor brothers were molested first, thrown in canal to die: report

OKARA: In a blood-curdling development to have come to the fore in Okara minor siblings’ murder case, the post mortem report Sunday has ascertained the siblings were first molested and then were thrown in the canal where they died, ARY News reported.

The arrested suspects have admitted to police they indeed sexually abused the brothers first and then threw them into the canal alive where they died.

Another suspect in the case is still at large, while Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has already taken notice of the matter and ordered RPO Sahiwal to furnish the report on the matter.

Earlier yesterday, the two brothers had gone missing on their return from the seminary and later their bodies emerged from a canal.

Police arrested the two suspects shortly after however, another one has yet to be chased.

Separately today, in a pungently barbaric incident an adolescent boy has been killed during a robbery bid in a Manghopir house following which the locals have taken to the road to stage protest.

The robbers, according to the father of the deceased seven-year-old who also took the bullets and is injured, have fled with the looted Rs700,000 cash.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Suhai Aziz Talpur visited the bereaved family in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the body was shifted and reassured them of speedy justice in the case.