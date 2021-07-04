HORRIFIC: Adolescent boy killed during robbery in Karachi house

KARACHI: In a pungently barbaric incident on Sunday an adolescent boy has been killed during a robbery bid in a Manghopir house following which the locals have taken to the road to stage protest, ARY News reported.

The robbers, according to the father of the deceased seven-year-old who also took the bullets and is injured, have fled with the looted Rs700,000 cash.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Suhai Aziz Talpur visited the bereaved family in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the body was shifted and reassured them of speedy justice in the case.

We are investigating the matter from all possible aspects and will have the perpetrators behind bars soon, SSP West said.

SSP Talpur said the suspects had been engaged in a recce of the place and knew all the exits and entry points of the area.

It may be noted that in just the past two days there have been three casualties to robbery resistance in the port city.

