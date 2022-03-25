Okara girl students accuse teacher of sexual harassment, immoral acts

OKARA: Several girl students have accused their school teacher of sexual harassment and immoral acts in a suburban village of Punjab’s Okara district, ARY News reported on Friday.

More than eight girl students of Class III have complained about being subjected to sexual harassment by a teacher of a government primary school in Okara suburban village, 20/4-L.

They alleged that the teacher namely Sabir used to do immoral acts while giving tuition after school hours. The girl students aged from 5 to 10 years informed their parents regarding the immoral acts of Sabir.

The parents of the girls told the media that the teacher used to show obscene videos to the students and perform immoral acts with their children.

The heinous crime was allegedly continued for the last seven months.

Initially, two girl students of Class III Manahil and Amna informed their parents. After reporting the sexual crime, more than eight students came forward who had been subjected to sexual harassment by the same teacher.

The parents of the girls staged a protest at the school and demanded the administration to immediately terminate the educator.

They also demanded Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice and concerned authorities to arrest the educator.

