People’s University student holds sit-in against harassment, torture

NAWABSHAH: The final year MBBS student of the People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences For Women (PUMHSW), Perveen Baloch has held a sit-in outside Nawabshah Press Club against torture and harassment by the varsity’s director, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The victim medical student continued holding sit-in outside Nawabshah Press Club which is being attended by civil society and workers of a nationalist party.

Perveen Baloch said that she will continue the sit-in until justice is provided to her. She rejected the inquiry committee constituted by the People’s University vice-chancellor. The medical student alleged that the vice-chancellor of the varsity was supporting the accused persons.

A 5th-year medical student of People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences For Women (PUMHSW) had alleged that she was sexually harassed and tortured by the varsity’s director Ghulam Mustafa Rajput.

A medical student, Perveen Baloch had levelled allegations of sexual harassment and torture against the varsity director Ghulam Mustafa Rajput for denying his directions. She had alleged that she was consistently subjected to torture and sexual harassment for four years by Rajput.

Perveen Baloch had also claimed that a hostel warden namely Fareen Atika strangled her after torturing her inside a room today, as well as she attempted to snatch her mobile when she tried to run away from the room.

The medical student who is doing a house job said that female students residing at the varsity hostel were unsafe and there are facing serious threats to their lives.

Sources told ARY News that she was assured of justice by the Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuhu in a meeting, however, no action was taken against the responsible person. Moreover, the varsity administration has forcedly expelled her from the hostel.

Perveen Baloch had demanded higher authorities to take notice of the incident.

